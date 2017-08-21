Stage set for general election debate on transport

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 17:14

The Campaign for Better Transport has announced the final line-up for a transport debate tomorrow night, 22nd August.

Confirmed attendees are:

- Denis O’Rourke from NZ First

- Phil Twyford from Labour

- Julie Anne Genter from the Green Party

- David Hay from The Opportunities Party

- Parmjeet Parmar from National

- Brooke van Velden from the ACT Party

"In recent days we've seen multi-billion dollar commitments to transport from political parties," says spokesperson Cameron Pitches.

"The meeting will be a chance to get some clear answers about the viability of what has been proposed, and how these projects will be fiunded."

Each speaker has been allocated up to six minutes to speak, to be followed by questions from the Chair and closing statements.

The meeting will be held at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall, and is timed for a 7:30pm start on Tuesday 22nd August. Building access from 6:30pm.