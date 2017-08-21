UnitedFuture thanks Peter Dunne for his service and looks to the future

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 18:10

UnitedFuture Party President Damian Light has thanked Hon. Peter Dunne for his many years of service to Parliament, Ohariu and UnitedFuture.

He has shown great leadership on some incredibly tough issues from negotiating the foreshore and seabed resolution, the fire service reform to more recently reforming drug laws.

"On a more personal note, Peter is the reason I became involved in politics - seeing him perform in the 2002 worm debate and lead UnitedFuture into parliament inspired me to vote and join the party. Working alongside him over the past decade has been a pleasure and a honour. I’ve learned a great deal from Peter and I know he has been an inspiration and mentor to many others. On behalf of the party, thank you Peter."

While this is the end of an era, UnitedFuture has always been more than one person. We have hundreds of members, many more supporters and voters. In every election since our formation 17 years ago, we have stood a wide range of candidates and this election is no different.

"I’m proud of our candidates performance so far and many have already declared they intend to continue campaigning. However it’s also fair to give them all some time to consider their position and I ask everyone to please allow them space to do so."

As a smaller party, we’ve always hard to work hard and this has not changed. We will continue to campaign for a better deal for future generations, through a future proofed environment, a fairer economy for all and stronger communities. A future where New Zealand is the best place to live, work and raise a family and everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

While it’s unclear who which of the larger parties will claim victory on election night, UnitedFuture will continue to work with National and Labour to provide stable government. Unlike some of the other more extreme support parties, we have a proven track record of making our promises happen on the strength of our policies. Achievements like giving a voice to families (Families Commission) and hunters (Game Animal Council), providing more medicines (National Medicines Strategy) and supporting community groups (removal of cap on charitable tax rebate).

UnitedFuture brings a focus on the future through bold, forward thinking policies such as Income Sharing, FlexiSuper and our youth Engagement policy which includes exploring changing the voting age to 16. This issues need a champion and UnitedFuture will continue to be that voice.