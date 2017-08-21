NZMA welcomes increased funding for GP visits

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 19:03

The New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA) welcomes today’s National party announcement of a proposed increase in the number of people eligible for cheaper GP visits.

"Improving targeting of health services to those in most need is something the NZMA has repeatedly called for in recent years-going back to our Health Equity statement in 2011," says NZMA Chair Dr Kate Baddock. "It is part of our election manifesto this year, as it was at the last election when we asked the Government to take steps to ensure better targeting of health funding to improve the fairness of the system.

"These changes will benefit our patients-improving access to healthcare for those who need it most and can least afford it.

"We are pleased National is finally listening."