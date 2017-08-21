National's transport plan 'a boost for Waimakariri'

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 20:32

National’s announcement of a new Christchurch Northern Motorway from Belfast to Pegasus will address congestion issues arising from Waimakariri electorate’s rapid growth, Waimakariri MP and candidate Matt Doocey says.

The new Christchurch Northern Motorway Road of National Significance would include a Woodend Bypass and a third southbound lane on the Waimakariri Bridge.

"This news, which comes just weeks after I delivered my submission for a third lane southbound over the Waimak Bridge to the Regional Transport Committee in Christchurch, completes a package of roading solutions, including the Western Belfast Bypass and Christchurch Northern Corridor, to deliver reliable travel times for Waimakariri commuters," Doocey said.

"In my first term as Member of Parliament for Waimakariri, the need for a commitment to a Woodend Bypass was raised with me by a range of community groups and individuals.

"This is an issue I have been advocating for with the Transport Minister, and I’m really excited to get this project over the line.

"Only National has a plan to keep growing the economy so we can afford to invest in fantastic projects like this.

"I’ll be working hard to retain Waimakariri’s support and ensure we get another strong National-led Government with a plan to keep delivering."