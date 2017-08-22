RNZ breaks new ground with 'Election17'

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 09:15

RNZ brings a completely new focus to this year’s election coverage.

Radio New Zealand has been delivering election results to New Zealanders for decades - the first broadcast media organisation to do so. Next month RNZ coverage moves to a whole new level, on seven media platforms, including, for the first time, television.

On election night, Saturday 23rd September, RNZ’s Election17 coverage can be accessed on RNZ National, RNZ’s website rnz.co.nz, Freeview Channel 50, FaceTV on Sky Channel 83, the Morning Report and Checkpoint Facebook pages, and on YouTube.

The night will be hosted by two of the country’s most experienced and respected journalists, John Campbell and Guyon Espiner.

RNZ Head of News Carol Hirschfeld says "In a digital age it’s crucial we’re available instantly and everywhere. Up to half of the population receives its news on a handheld device so we’ll be putting ourselves in the hands of more New Zealanders than ever, here and around the world."

This year RNZ’s election coverage will see John Campbell presenting from his Checkpoint studio in central Auckland, and Guyon Espiner will be joined by a team of six expert commentators, from across the political spectrum, at the University of Auckland’s state of the art television studio in Shortland Street.

Alongside Campbell in the studio will be RNZ’s Political Editor Jane Patterson and MÄori Affairs reporter Mihingarangi Forbes. "As well," says Hirschfeld, "we’ll have journalists at all the key locations from Northland to Southland, in particular focusing on the main parties’ election night headquarters."

RNZ National’s post-election coverage will see Morning Report presenter Susie Ferguson and Nine To Noon host Kathryn Ryan join forces for a 2 hour special from 9.00am Sunday, 24th September.