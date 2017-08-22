Government delivers on trade access promise - McClay

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 10:28

Trade Minister Todd McClay has launched a new online portal and non-tariff barrier (NTB) clearing house to improve Kiwi access to international markets.

"The National-led Government is committed to removing barriers to trade so our exporters can compete internationally," Mr McClay says.

"NTBs can be difficult and expensive for exporters to overcome and they are a significant issue.

"Around 70 per cent of New Zealand’s exports are sent to the Asia-Pacific region where it’s estimated NTBs impose costs of US$5.9 billion alone.

"It’s vital our companies know where to turn when they encounter such barriers so we are today launching a new all of government online portal and clearing house.

The new portal is tradebarriers.govt.nz.

"All enquiries to the portal will now get a response from the Government within 48 hours," Mr McClay says.

"Officials from a range of government agencies will then work alongside the company to plan out next steps within six weeks.

"The NTB clearing house was announced as part of the National-led Government’s ambitious new trade strategy - Trade Agenda 2030 in March. We made a promise and we’ve delivered on it.

"It is backed up by an NTB flying squad and $27 million of extra funding for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to improve access to international markets."