Health targets improve outcomes in the BOP

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 11:24

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest health target results show that Bay of Plenty DHB is making good progress.

"Under this Government the six national health targets have helped to drive improvement in performance across the health system," says Dr Coleman.

"These publically reported targets make a real difference to the quality of care in the health system and have saved lives.

"The latest health target results for April to June 2017 show that Bay of Plenty DHB continues to perform well, but there’s always more to do.

"The latest health targets show that Bay of Plenty DHB achieved the Shorter Stays in EDs Target, with 95 per cent of patients admitted, discharged or transferred from DHB EDs within six hours.

"Recent New Zealand research found that this target is saving lives, with around 700 fewer deaths than predicted in 2012 if pre-target trends continue.

"Nationally the Improved Access to Elective Surgery Target of 100 per cent was again achieved, this time surpassed by six per cent. Bay of Plenty DHB achieved 107 per cent which is above the national average and well above the target.

"Bay of Plenty DHB also met the Better Help for Smokers to Quit Target. The DHB improved from 55 per cent from the quarter 3 results for the Raising Healthy Kids Target to 75 per cent in quarter 4, which is a significant increase of 20 per cent.

"Further work is needed however, on the Faster Cancer Treatment Target and the Increased Immunisation Target for eight-month olds.

"I’d like to acknowledge all the health professionals in Bay of Plenty for their continued hard work to improve key health services for New Zealanders."

These results are supported by the $233 million funding increase Bay of Plenty DHB has received over the last nine years. Bay of Plenty DHB received an extra $38 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $756 million for 2017/18.

Overall an extra $888 million has been invested into the health sector this year taking the health budget to a record $16.8 billion in 2017/16.

The results for quarter four 2016/17 can be found at: http://www.health.govt.nz/new-zealand-health-system/health-targets