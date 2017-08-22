Health targets improve outcomes in the Wellington region

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 11:37

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest health target results show that Capital and Coast DHB is making good progress.

"Under this Government the six national health targets have helped to drive improvement in performance across the health system," says Dr Coleman.

"These publically reported targets make a real difference to the quality of care in the health system and have saved lives.

"The latest health target results for April to June 2017 show that Capital and Coast DHB continues to perform well, but there’s always more to do.

"The latest health targets show that Capital and Coast DHB was close to achieving the Shorter Stays in EDs Target, with 90 per cent of patients admitted, discharged or transferred from DHB EDs within six hours.

"Recent New Zealand research found that this target is saving lives, with around 700 fewer deaths than predicted in 2012 if pre-target trends continue.

"Nationally the Improved Access to Elective Surgery Target of 100 per cent was again achieved. Capital and Coast DHB surpassed the target, achieving 101 per cent.

"Capital and Coast DHB is very close to achieving the Increased Immunisation Target for eight-month olds at 93 per cent. The DHB is also 1 per cent off the Better Help for Smokers to Quit Target, achieving 89 per cent.

"Further work is needed however, on the Faster Cancer Treatment Target and the Raising Healthy Kids Target.

"I’d like to acknowledge all the health professionals at Capital and Coast for their continued hard work to improve key health services for New Zealanders."

These results are supported by the $228 million funding increase Capital and Coast DHB has received over the last nine years. Capital and Coast DHB received an extra $32 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $815 million for 2017/18.

Overall an extra $888 million has been invested into the health sector this year taking the health budget to a record $16.8 billion in 2017/16.

The results for quarter four 2016/17 can be found at: http://www.health.govt.nz/new-zealand-health-system/health-targets