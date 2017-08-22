Farmers' river pledge welcomed

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 15:39

A new pledge by farming leaders to improve the swimmability of New Zealand’s rivers has been welcomed by Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy and Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith.

"This pledge from farming leaders shows the real commitment farmers have to tackling these long term issues," says Mr Guy.

"Farmers are closer to the land to the land than nearly anyone else, and they care deeply about leaving a good legacy for their children.

"Most of New Zealand’s rivers are in a good state but there are a number that need work, and this will take concerted effort by all New Zealanders - including farmers, urban areas, and local and central Government.

"We need to recognise the massive environmental improvements that farmers have made in recent times. In the last five years it’s estimated that farmers have spent over $1 billion of their own money towards environmental measures on farm, with around 98% of dairy waterways fenced off."

"I welcome this high level commitment from farming leaders," says Dr Smith.

"It builds on the goodwill and work of the Land and Water Forum and provides the leadership to help implement the ambitious new regulations passed this month on improving water quality for swimming."

The new National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management was announced on 9 August and introduces a new requirement for rivers to be suitable for swimming. It sets a timetable of 90% of rivers and lakes to be swimmable by 2040, establishing a system for monitoring and reporting and requires each of the 16 Regional Councils to set regional targets by 2018.

"The Government has put in place a robust plan for improving swimmability of our rivers and funding to assist in the cost of achieving it. This pledge will help drive the next steps of finalising national stock exclusion rules and the work towards delivering Good Management Practices for the different farming sectors.

"The challenge New Zealand has on improving freshwater quality is not just for farmers. Urban New Zealand will also need to commit to improving stormwater and wastewater systems to achieve the Government’s goals."