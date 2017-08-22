Changes made to Green Party's parliamentary staffing

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 15:52

Green Party leader James Shaw has issued the following statement in response to inquiries regarding changes in the Green Party’s parliamentary staffing.

"I can confirm Joss Debreceny has resigned his position as Political Director with the Green Party and I have reluctantly accepted his resignation," Mr Shaw said.

"Joss has given tireless, loyal support and made an important contribution to the Green cause, and I am deeply grateful for that."

James also confirmed that Deborah Morris-Travers has moved from Chief of Staff to a special projects role, to provide policy advice on ending poverty in New Zealand.

"Deborah came to us with a 12-year history of leading the movement to end child poverty. This move is to maintain the momentum around the Green Party’s fight for a fairer, respectful and more dignified social safety net which helps people out of poverty.

"We are keen to utilise Deborah’s expertise on the rights of children, as well as tapping into her past experience as a Member of Parliament, and she has been working on the areas of poverty and inequality.

"Joss and Deborah are both superb operators.

"As these changes are operational issues, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment," said Mr Shaw.

Green Party Digital Director, Tory Whanau, will be Acting Chief of Staff for the remainder of the election campaign.