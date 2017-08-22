NZ First announces candidates for Otaki and Hamilton East

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 16:11

Dr Romuald Rudzki has been named as the New Zealand First candidate in Otaki for the 2017 general election.

Dr Rudzki is the founder of the New Zealand School of Export and his currently a director of the school.

Dr Rudzki is a prolific writer for academic journals, undertakes significant research projects in export related fields.

He is also a well known artist and poet and has exhibited and performed both domestically and internationally.

Dr Rudzki is involved at governance levels with The Feilding and District Art Society, and Creative Communities New Zealand.

Dr Rudzki holds a PhD from the University of Newcastle (UK).

"Romuald Rudzki is a fluent and articulate communicator of our policies," said the Rt Hon Winston Peters today.

"His interests in business development and export led economic activity give him an expertise sadly lacking in most spheres of political activity," he concluded.

PITA PARAONE MP TO CONTEST HAMILTON EAST FOR NEW ZEALAND FIRST IN GENERAL ELECTION

Three-term list member of Parliament Pita Paraone will be the New Zealand First candidate in Hamilton East in the 2017 General Election.

Mr Paraone is a former senior public servant with a long history of service to Maori and community causes including being CEO of the Maori Language Commission.

He is the Chairman of the Waitangi National Trust Board, Chairman of the Waitangi Day Organising Committee and a member of the Te Taitokerau Maori Trust Board and a former Chairman of the Northland Polytechnic Council.

He also serves as a trustee of the Motatau Marae and the Ngatihine Forestry Trust.

He holds qualifications in management from the Henley School of Management in the UK, a Diploma in Maori Management from Auckland University and a Diploma in Social Work from Victoria University of Wellington.

Within the New Zealand First caucus he is the spokesperson for Broadcasting, IT, Fisheries, Maori Affairs and the Office of Treaty Settlements.

"Pita Paraone is a highly respected leader within Maoridom who brings immense mana to the Party and to the Parliament," the Leader of New Zealand First the Rt Hon Winston Peters said today.

"His wisdom, standing and knowledge make him a highly valued member of the New Zealand First team," he said.

