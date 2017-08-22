Refresh for Crown-Council cost share a positive step - Dalziel

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 17:17

A proposed refresh of elements of the Cost Sharing Agreement (CSA) between the Crown and Christchurch City Council is another positive step toward increased local ownership and leadership, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel say.

The original CSA, signed in 2013, outlined cost sharing arrangements between the Crown and the Council, which included projects in the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan. The refresh was approved by Cabinet yesterday and will be considered by Council on Thursday.

"The CSA is an important element of the Government’s long-term commitment to rebuilding Christchurch as a more modern, liveable city with world-class assets," Ms Wagner says.

"The Government has invested a great deal in these assets and their transfer to the people of Christchurch marks an important point in the regeneration process."

Ms Dalziel says the proposed new arrangements are a positive step toward local leadership and provide certainty going forward.

"The Council has already made allowances for the capital costs in its budget, and operating costs for the Margaret Mahy Playground, Otakaro/Avon River Precinct and the Bus Interchange have been factored in, so they will not further impact rate payers.

"Operating budgets for residential red zone maintenance will need to looked at as part of 2018-28 Long Term Plan. It’s possible that we will be able to offset some of the costs by selling some of the red-zoned land on the Port Hills where the hazard risk has been mitigated," Ms Dalziel says.

The proposed divestment of assets and land under the CSA involves:

- The Crown transferring ownership of the Bus Interchange to the Council for $23 million (the Council’s contribution under the CSA).

- The Crown transferring ownership of Port Hills residential red zone (RRZ) land to the Council for $39 million (the Council’s contribution towards the cost of purchasing some Port Hills RRZ land).

- The Crown transferring the ownership of residential red zone land in Brooklands, Southshore and South New Brighton to the Council at no cost.

- The Council paying the Crown $6.6 million for the transfer of Margaret Mahy Family Playground, and $6.4 million as a contribution to Te Papa ÅtÄkaro/ Avon River Precinct project, as per the CSA.

Detail, including timing of the land transfers, is expected to be determined in the coming weeks.