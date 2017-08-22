Mt Albert state housing land now in Chinese hands - NZ First

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 17:30

Why did a Mt Albert Housing NZ development end up in the hands of a Chinese company?

"New Zealand First is asking questions as to why Housing NZ sold land in the Mt Albert electorate to a developer who under the Special Housing Areas (Hon Nick Smith’s plan) the developer received government and council housing incentives to provide accommodation for Auckland residents, which is exactly what didn’t happen," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The evidence that we have shows that the houses concerned went to China Southern Airlines people from China and not to ease the housing shortage for Auckland residents.

"New Zealand First wants to know why the SHA scheme was abandoned despite the National Party boasting for years how critical it was to meet the Auckland housing crisis.

"Meanwhile, at least 14 families were kicked out of the old Housing NZ houses for this development to take place," says Mr Peters.

