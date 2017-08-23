Kids ask the tough questions in NZME election campaign

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 10:13

The New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB's election coverage has been launched, with a co-branded marketing campaign encouraging New Zealanders to stay well-informed on the major political issues.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie says voters can expect the very best political coverage and analysis from two of New Zealand's most powerful news brands, the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB.

"We're already well immersed in one of the most intriguing and absorbing political periods, with no fewer than three political leaders stepping down in the past month.

"The outcome of the election will obviously shape the future of the country - our deep, insightful journalism and broadcasting will help New Zealanders make an informed decision."

The NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB’s nationwide election coverage will be supported by a multi-platform marketing campaign that leverages NZME’s wide reaching brands, including print, radio, digital, outdoor and video.

Encouraging voters to make an informed decision ahead of the election in September, the campaign highlights through the eyes of our children the poignant issues on the political agenda. Those issues that will be covered, dissected and discussed including housing, child poverty, conservation and immigration will all be covered in the NZME campaign.