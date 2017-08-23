School project turns into election event

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 10:52

Four Wellington schoolgirls have initiated an election event involving James Shaw, Grant Robertson and NZ First candidate Andy Foster, after a school project got them fired up about politics and the underfunding of early childhood education.

Sariya McGrath, Georgia Karantze, Kate Sinclair and Tanya Kohli from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School will host the MPs and candidate at an event at Aro Valley Preschool on Thursday morning.

The politicians will each sign the Have a Heart Pledge, which is part of NZEI Te Riu Roa’s Every Child campaign for quality ECE.

The event was inspired by the girls’ Social Action Campaign that was initially aiming to raise money for Aro Valley Preschool.

Ms McGrath said they soon realised the political aspect of ECE funding and began contacting MPs.

"We emailed Nikki Kaye and other MPs and met with Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson. We asked questions at an electoral debate at Victoria University and approached the Wellington City Council and tried the Select Committee," she said.

"It’s been a huge political education, learning about parties’ policies on ECE funding, and it’s got us interested in wider education policy and things like housing. We only wish we could vote!"

What: James Shaw, Grant Robertson and Andy Foster sign Have a Heart Pledge

Where: Te Aro Preschool, 47 Palmer St, Aro Valley, Wellington

When: 9-10am, Thursday 24 August