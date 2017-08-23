2017 International Leadership Award recipients announced

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 11:21

Four recipients of the 2017 Minister for Youth’s International Leadership Award were announced today by Youth Minister Nikki Kaye.

"This award supports outstanding young New Zealanders to access an international opportunity to develop their own leadership skills, and in turn support the development of other young people," says Ms Kaye.

The 2017 award recipients are:

April McLennan (Christchurch)

Ashutosh Sharma (Auckland)

Stephanie Benseman (Wellington)

Rees Vinsen (Auckland).

"These are young people who’ve been recognised for their leadership, entrepreneurism and innovative thinking. They are talented young New Zealanders who have great vision, fortitude and a real sense of social responsibility," says Ms Kaye.

"As part of the award, the recipients will travel to China from 16 to 23 September, where they will take part in the Follow the Footsteps of Rewi Alley Programme in Shenzhen.

"This programme will enable participants to take part in discussions on topics such as innovation, cultural creativity and social enterprise, and meet with leading Chinese technology companies to learn more about the latest innovations, trends and technology developments in China.

"In addition to the Rewi Alley programme, the award recipients will visit Shanghai to network and develop connections with Chinese and New Zealand entrepreneurs.

"China is one of our largest and most important trading partners, and this will contribute to growing the level of engagement and understanding between our two countries.

"Following their return to New Zealand, the award recipients will attend the New Zealand-China Youth Forum in Auckland on 5 November, where they will share their international experience with other attendees.

"A big focus of the International Leadership Award is the sharing of insights gained overseas with local young people. The award recipients will use their international experience to inspire, mentor and foster ongoing leadership opportunities for other young New Zealanders in their communities.

"Recipients of the inaugural International Leadership Award visited China as part of a Ministerial delegation last year, and returned with a deeper understanding of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in a country with a burgeoning start-up scene.

"I congratulate the four new recipients this year, and encourage them to immerse themselves in the experiences that lie ahead of them. I’m sure they will grow personally and come home brimming with ideas for new business and social initiatives."