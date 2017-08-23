Govt surpluses no reason to celebrate - ACT

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 13:45

National just offers excuses, excuses, excuses, on their failure to cut tax, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT already demonstrated in May how we can afford tax cuts. It won’t put us in deficit - it’s just a matter of cutting waste and returning surpluses to taxpayers instead of using them for election bribes.

"Today’s PREFU should be a source of shame for National, showing the government has boosted its bank balance by overtaxing New Zealanders to the tune of $2.1 billion in the last year. That’s $1200 per household.

"The government’s books remain in good shape, but the surplus comes at the expense of overtaxed and housing-stressed New Zealand families and individuals. Private household debt hit a record 168% of disposal income this year.

"This makes Steven Joyce look like a careful economic manager, he’s more like a South Auckland payday lender boasting about steady profits to the hardworking people he’s ripping off.

"National boasts about surpluses, but taking $2.1 billion more from taxpayers than is needed shouldn’t be a source of pride, it should be a source of shame."

"Labour and National are running a giant Ponzi scheme with New Zealanders’ money. They’re taking more and more taxpayer money and spending it on panicked quick fixes for election year to solve crises in housing and transport they have created over the past 18 years, and then they pretend they’re doing us a favour.

"New Zealanders could use that money better themselves, for saving, investing or spending.

"Only ACT will cut wasteful government spending and deliver meaningful tax cuts, letting you keep your own money."