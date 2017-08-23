Labour launches Maori election advert

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 17:01

The Labour Party has today launched its MÄori election advert, encouraging Maori voters to give ‘two ticks’ to Labour.

The ad was directed by renowned actor, broadcaster and director Tammy Davis. It features Labour’s MÄori candidates with Leader Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Leader, Kelvin Davis.

Shot over three days, the ad was produced by Tammy Davis with support from creative agency Augusto and a range of creative individuals.

Labour MÄori Campaign Director, Willie Jackson, said: "The ad focuses on our strong MÄori candidates and highlights an historic opportunity MÄori voters have at this election. A vote for Labour will mean 12 MÄori MPs elected for Labour - the highest representation of MÄori MPs in a single party in the history of New Zealand."

The TVC features the sound-track ‘Always On My Dub Mind’ by Tiki Taane. It goes to air on MÄori TV this evening and will also be broadcast by TVNZ and Mediaworks during the campaign period.

To view the 30 second ad, click here: https://youtu.be/ETiEhLyvBoU