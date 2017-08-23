Green Party takes campaign to Europe

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 20:29

First they took Manhattan … now it’s Europe’s turn for the Green Party’s international campaign team, led by performing and recording artist Miss Bridget Walsh.

On her global pop-up tour the Green Party’s special international candidate is promoting the message that New Zealanders can vote from anywhere after overseas voting opens on 6 September.

Along with campaign creative Bryce Groves, Walsh will be reaching out to the huge diaspora of expat Kiwis around the globe. "Our aim is to have a coffee and korero with as many New Zealanders as we can about life living away from Aotearoa and how you can Love NZ from anywhere".

Bridget Walsh: "I’m 100% behind the Green Party wherever I am and I’m very happy to be a source of positivity and upbeated-ness - that’s what I live for!"

For the European leg of her campaigning the musical globetrotter and founder of online social enterprise INDHE will be travelling (mostly by train) non-stop between Thursday 24 August and Sunday 10 September to:

- Copenhagen - 24 August

- Rome - 27 August

- Berlin - 30 August

- Amsterdam - 1 September

- Paris - 3 September

- Dublin - 5 September

- London - 10 September

Events are being held in New Zealand owned / run venues, starting this week with Wild Kiwi Pies in Copenhagen (who trade under the line "World famous in Denmark since just recently").

Listings for the events can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/pg/NZGreensGlobal/events/ Special video, photos and vox pop interviews will be available from the tour.