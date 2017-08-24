Reducing road deaths a priority for Labour - Wood

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 10:55

Labour’s transport policy prioritises action to cut the rapidly rising death toll on our roads, says Labour’s Transport spokesperson Michael Wood, after new figures show the road toll on track to increase for the fourth consecutive year.

"We simply must reduce a road toll which is skyrocketing. 244 people have died in crashes so far this year - that’s nearly as many as the 253 who died in the full 2013 calendar year. Every one of these people was a parent, a child, or a friend.

"Our regional roads policy will make dangerous regional roads safer by lifting the funding available for regional roading from $70m-$140m a year to $140-$280m per year. In Government we will hold an urgent roading summit with councils to accelerate projects that are accident blackspots.

"Labour’s transport policy includes a comprehensive review of the Safer Journey’s strategy, which is so clearly failing to reduce road deaths. We will take action on the AA’s election calls to re-prioritise seatbelt wearing, expand use of alcohol interlocks, investigate roadside drug testing, and increase tourist driver education.

"The Ministry of Transport says one of most worrying trends is the 72 per cent rise in the number of pedestrians that have died. So far this year 28 have died compared to 16 last year. We will shortly release further policy aimed at keeping walkers and cyclists safe.

"Labour’s transport policy will create an integrated, 21st century transport system that moves people safely around New Zealand," says Michael Wood.