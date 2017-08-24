Labour’s income tax pledge welcomed

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 12:10

The Taxpayers’ Union welcomes Labour leader Jacinda Ardern’s ruling out of any increases in the top personal tax rate and says yesterday's PREFU demonstrates that there is no need for Kiwis to pay any more tax to keep the public books in good shape.

Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, says, "We are very pleased that Ms Ardern has pledged a Labour Government would not increase income tax rates, but there is a still a lot of uncertainty on precisely what tax burden New Zealanders would face if the red team win."

"With the possibility of a new capital gains tax, water taxes, and regional fuel taxes, we call on Ms Ardern, and Labour’s Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson, to commit to reducing exiting taxes to compensate for any new taxes that are introduced."

"Families and businesses need reassurance that any new taxes introduced by Labour would only change the mix of taxes paid, and not result in the Government digging even deeper into voters’ pockets."

"Pledging not to increase the net tax paid by the average income earner, and businesses would put to bed a lot of the uncertainty about Labour's fiscal intentions."