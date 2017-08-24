Te Papa Board reappointments announced

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 11:54

Arts, Culture and Heritage Maggie Barry has announced the reappointment of two current members of Te Papa’s board, Lady Dayle Mace and Paul Majurey, for a further one-year term.

"Both Lady Dayle and Paul Majurey have made valuable contributions to the board and I am delighted they are able to continue their involvement with this outstanding institution," Ms Barry says.

Aucklander Lady Dayle Mace, MNZM, is a longstanding supporter and patron of both the visual arts and theatre in New Zealand and was a member of a taskforce set-up to advise on philanthropy in New Zealand.

She is also on the Elam Advancement Advisory Board, the New Zealand Contemporary Art Trust, the Auckland Art Fair, the Arts Regional Trust Board and the Creative Giving Reference Group.

Paul Majurey of Ngati Maru, Ngati Whanaunga, Ngati Paoa and Ngati TamaterÄ (MarutÅ«Ähu) descent is a senior partner in the specialist environmental and public law firm, Atkins Holm Majurey.

He was senior counsel before the Privy Council and Supreme Court representing MÄori and corporate interests on Treaty of Waitangi and environmental law. Paul has also advised on and led Treaty negotiations across New Zealand and served on three ministerial technical advisory groups.

"I extend my congratulations to both Lady Dayle and Paul Majurey on their reappointments," Ms Barry says.

Their appointments take effect from September 1 and are until 31 August 2018.