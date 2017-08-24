Chicken Peters refuses to front on dodgy policies - ACT

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 12:57

Winston Peters is running scared from fronting up at this weekend’s The Nation debate, featuring other party leaders.

"Winston Peters is trying to duck any scrutiny of his increasingly bizarre banana republic policies before the election," ACT leader David Seymour said. "Yesterday he backed down when ACT challenged New Zealand First’s communist plan to confiscate New Zealanders’ Kiwsaver and share investments for a below-market rate."

"Now Winston is refusing to turn up and answer basic questions in a televised debate. Has NZ First completely given up on respecting property rights? And if he doesn’t intend on ever executing this insane plan, why is his party still promoting it as a policy?"

"Winston knows that New Zealand First’s policies collapse on contact with reality. That’s why he is too chicken to front up to any televised debates before the election."

"He gets a soft ride from National, which is scared to openly criticise Winston’s shifty economic ideas. That’s why a strong ACT is the only way to counter New Zealand First’s insidious influence in Parliament."