Ill-informed Hosking needs to learn the rules - Maori Party

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 15:37

MÄori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox are questioning the ability of TVNZ presenter Mike Hosking to host any election debates after his major blunder on Seven Sharp last night.

Mr Flavell says he was disappointed by Mr Hosking's ill-informed comments last night when the Seven Sharp host said people on the general roll can't give their party vote to the MÄori Party.

"He is just plain incompetent - pure and simple. How can Mr Hosking host a debate on the election when he clearly has no idea on an issue around the party vote?

"The MÄori Party has been a registered political party since July 2004. You can vote 'party vote MÄori Party’ whether you are on the General or MÄori Roll and anyone and everyone can give their party vote to the MÄori Party," says Ms Fox.

"How can it take more than 13 years for the media to understand you don't have to be MÄori to vote MÄori Party? Those on the MÄori roll get the extra bonus of being able to vote for the MÄori Party in the electorate as well.

"The information Mr Hosking gave out last night was misleading and irresponsible. He should do his homework," says Ms Fox.

"It's important to give the public the correct information, keep the voters informed and having a person who is so ill-informed hosting the debates is amateur."

Mr Flavell says the show’s producers have agreed to highlight the mistake and a correction will be aired tonight.

"But frankly the damage has been done. You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube. There will be some who watched last night's show, who don't watch it tonight," Mr Flavell says.