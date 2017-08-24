Consent creates more social housing for Tauranga

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 16:27

Tauranga now has 41 transitional housing places available for local families with a further 19 due to open by December, Associate Minister for Social Housing Alfred Ngaro says.

Tauranga City Council has now granted consent for a transitional housing development in Opal Drive, Papamoa which will see approximately 80 local families housed every year.

Site works at the Opal Drive site will begin in early September, with the first homes likely to arrive on site in late September and the full site up and running by December. Changes to the original plans, such as shifting two driveways from Doncaster Drive to Opal Drive, have been made in response to community feedback.

"We’ve worked really hard to bring our innovative transitional housing model to Tauranga so l’m pleased to see these plans come to fruition and local families receiving the help they need," says Mr Ngaro.

"The Ministry of Social Development will be partnering with the Tauranga Community Housing Trust to help provide support for families living in the homes.

"These will be families who have found themselves without somewhere secure and stable to live. They may have been in an overcrowded living situation, or unable to find somewhere affordable to live.

TCHT is a longstanding Bay of Plenty provider of housing and housing-related services, and will provide tailored wrap-around support to the families at the Opal Drive development.

"Providers like TCHT, Te Tuinga Whanau and The Salvation Army are providing locals with both housing support and also tailored help to address other challenges our families face - from budgeting and parenting advice to cooking lessons and cultural and community connections.

"Earlier this year we announced our plans to bring 68 transitional housing places to Tauranga and Papamoa and we are on track to deliver this by the end of the year.

"These places are in addition to the 150 social houses we’re planning to secure in the area and will allow us to help 272 local people and families every year.

"This Government is the first to invest in transitional housing and it is making a very real difference to the hundreds of kiwi families who’ve been helped so far."