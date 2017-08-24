Labour prioritises SH58 upgrade and Cross Valley Link

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 18:49

Labour will prioritise work on upgrading SH58 between State Highway 2 and Transmission Gully and the Cross Valley Link between Wainuiomata Road and State Highway 2.

This week’s transport policy announcement from Labour Transport Spokesperson Michael Wood includes improvements to Wellington rail, roading, walking, cycling, and public transport.

Timing of the work is dependent on National Land Transport Fund availability, says Labour Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson.

Labour will also upgrade railway stations on the network, ensuring that they are connected to shopping and community facilities. Waterloo station will be one of the first stations to be upgraded. Labour will invest $22m to double-track the railway line from Trentham to Upper Hutt.

Labour’s commitment to improve road connections in the Hutt Valley area recognises the importance of the transport network to business growth and economic development.

Following construction of Transmission Gully and prioritisation of the Petone-to-Grenada Link Road, significant further investment in the Hutt Valley’s roading network is seen as crucial.

‘Transmission Gully makes the SH58 upgrade essential,’ says Labour MP for Rimutaka Chris Hipkins. ‘Most traffic coming off the new SH1 and heading for the Hutt Valley will come over SH58. The current road simply isn’t able to cope with the increased volume.’

When it comes to the need for roading improvements, Labour candidate for Hutt South Ginny Andersen strongly agrees.

‘Along with the Petone-to-Grenada link, we’ll need the Cross Valley Link to take pressure off The Esplanade, get the trucks off Jackson Street, and open up the potential for our local businesses. The whole waterfront area has so much potential but it’s hard for that to be realised when the roads are jammed up with traffic.’

Labour’s transport announcement includes working with Councils to prioritise walking and cycling, including the construction of the Great Harbour Way from Petone to Wellington by 2020.

‘If we are serious about reducing the number of cars on our roads we need to improve public transport and make the Hutt safe and accessible for cyclists and pedestrians,’ says Andersen.