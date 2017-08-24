NZ First reiterates support for a wood stadium

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 19:07

New Zealand First reiterates its pledge for a government contribution to a new sports stadium for Christchurch, which we gave in Christchurch eight days ago.

"Our first condition is that the stadium is a multi-use complex available 24/7 for sport, entertainment and other public events," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The second condition is that the preference would be for it to be built with wood - and wood grown in New Zealand, returning far more of the cost to our own economy.

"Once these conditions are guaranteed New Zealand First supports a multi-use covered stadium being built with the help of a sizeable contribution from the government to be determined once final costings are made.

"Christchurch is missing out on top entertainment and sport - this winter the Lions rugby team did not play a test in the city for the first time in more than 100 years of touring this country," says Mr Peters.