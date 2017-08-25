Major increase in community conservation funding

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 12:07

Our priorities:

Volunteers make a huge contribution to New Zealand, from training our young sportspeople through to looking after our elderly and protecting our environment. They improve lives and communities, and contribute around $9.4b to our economy every year.

National is committed to the community and voluntary sector and will continue to work with it to ensure New Zealanders benefit from the generosity, expertise and goodwill of our volunteers.

We have increased trust in the sector, through new, more transparent reporting standards and we are promoting it through removing barriers to volunteering and giving.

We will streamline the funding application process to reduce time and cost and ensure that the Government procurement practices for social services are consistent, and as easy as possible to navigate.

National is also committed to innovation and will continue to provide better access to seed funding for social enterprise.

Policy highlights:

- Encouraging volunteering and giving, growing social enterprise, and improving trust and confidence in the sector

- Reviewing the Government Policy on Volunteering to ensure it remains relevant and affirms National’s commitment to the sector

- Continuing to support social enterprise through contestable capability-building seed funding

- Streamlining funding and procurement processes

- Ensuring accountability and transparency while allowing charities and not-for-profits to get on with their important contribution to New Zealand

Our results:

- Each year 1.2m volunteers donate 157 million hours of their time

- An additional $11.5m invested this year in the sector and in growing social enterprises which benefit communities

- New reporting requirements for charities to improve public trust and confidence

Delivering for New Zealanders:

- Encouraging community leadership: Budget 2017 provided an extra $4m over four years to support community-led development projects

- Valuing volunteering: Budget 2017 provided a $2m boost over four years to the volunteering sector

- Supporting volunteers: by working with the sector to understand what is needed to better support volunteering

- Growing social enterprise: by removing regulatory barriers that adversely impact on social enterprises. We’ve also added $5.5m to the sector over the next four years to support social enterprise

- Improving trust and confidence in the charitable sector: new financial reporting standards for registered charities provide greater transparency

What we will do next...

- A strong community and voluntary sector contributes to a strong economy and improved social outcomes so we will continue to invest in it

- We will continue to support and encourage volunteers and volunteering and to grow the sector

- We will work with the sector to formalise the rights and obligations of volunteers and volunteer organisations, supporting stronger relationships

- We will establish a contestable seed fund for promising social enterprises to allow them to build capacity to ensure success

- We will streamline funding processes to reduce the administrative burden on community organisations and ensure Government social procurement practices are standardised and easy to navigate.

- We will continue improving trust and confidence in the charitable sector

- We will more than double the amount of funding available through the Department of Conservation Community Fund, from $4.6m to $10m a year, teaming DOC expertise with community enthusiasm to achieve goals neither could manage alone.