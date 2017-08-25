Why won’t Peters front tomorrow?

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:59

Since Winston Peters himself won’t even front up to defend his failed 1950s’ economic policy, National needs to firmly rule out any chance he could hold the Finance portfolio in a future government, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Winston Peters is running scared from public debate of his throwback economic agenda after his forced confiscation policies were exposed this week," Mr Seymour said. "He’s not planning on fronting up to any televised debates before the election, starting by being AWOL from this weekend’s Nation debate.

"ACT has already forced one major backdown from NZ First this week, on its planned raid of New Zealanders’ Kiwisaver accounts and share portfolios.

"But what else are they planning? Winston Peters needs to front up and come clean about what other property rights he’s intending to trample over.

"We should be looking forward as a country, talking about solutions for the current housing crisis. ACT wants to cut red tape and increase the supply of land, solutions that work. Instead we’re busy defending New Zealanders’ basic rights to their property against the Muldoonist ghost of Parliament past.

"National should follow Labour’s lead and rule out any Finance portfolio for Winston Peters. Then we can forget his 1950s fantasies and get back to talking about the issues that matter."