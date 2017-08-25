Morgan backs Maori Party over Hosking’s incompetence

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 12:45

The Opportunities Party Leader Gareth Morgan is joining Maori Party Leader Te Uroroa Flavell in questioning the competence of TVNZ host Mike Hosking.

"Two weeks ago, we wrote to NZME complaining about the ill-informed and vacuous editorial comments of Mr Hosking in regard to our tax policy," says Dr Morgan. "We received a less than satisfactory response from NZME who refused us any right of reply."

"The Maori Party now find themselves in much the same position, though at least TVNZ tried to make Mr Hosking admit his mistake and found he is emotionally incapable of doing so" Dr Morgan continued "Who the State funded broadcaster chooses to front their debates is their business, but Mr Hosking is clearly not qualified to commentate on either politics or economics".