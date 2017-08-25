Afghanistan troop deployment a mistake - Green Party

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 13:11

The Green Party says that the National Government's decision to send more soldiers to Afghanistan is a mistake.

The Government has announced today that they will send three non-combat troops to Afghanistan, following President Trump’s announcement this week that he would immediately beef up the United States’ military presence there.

"We do not believe that any more Kiwi troops should be sent into danger in Afghanistan, and a Green Government would bring them back" said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"Pursuing peace by military means has not fundamentally changed the situation in Afghanistan for 16 years - it’s not clear how sending more troops now will make a difference.

"The deployment confirmed today may commit New Zealand to a deeper involvement in this conflict with no end in sight. There are more effective ways of supporting the people of Afghanistan to achieve peace and stability," said Mr Shaw.