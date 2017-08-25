Band aid bonding scheme not enough - Twyford

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 16:23

The Government’s scheme to pay new graduate teachers an extra $10,000 to work in Auckland is an admission their housing policies have failed, says Labour’s Auckland Issues spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"The bonding scheme will help some teachers struggling to afford to live in Auckland, but it’s a minor band-aid solution to a major problem that the Government has ignored for nine years.

"The proposed extension of the teacher bonding scheme will be great for young teachers needing assistance with living in Auckland. But, we are facing a chronic shortage of teachers in Auckland and this won’t help all the other teachers.

"And what about other public servants and emergency service workers struggling to cope with the housing crisis, like nurses, firefighters and police?

"It’s time for solutions that only a Labour Government will deliver.

"We are committed to creating more housing options by building affordable homes across the whole country.

"Our Kiwibuild programme will build 100,000 high quality affordable homes over 10 years, with 50 per cent of them in Auckland. Stand-alone houses in Auckland will cost $500,000 to $600,000 with apartments and townhouses under $500,000.

"Outside Auckland, houses will range from $300,000 to $500,000.

"Labour will take the first crucial steps to fix the housing crisis. We’ll bring back the Kiwi dream of home ownership," says Phil Twyford.