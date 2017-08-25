National dishes out the cash as Auckland failure hits home - NZ First

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 17:33

The National government has been forced by the mess they’ve created in Auckland to give all teachers who live there a bonus - but what about other workers?, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Dishing out cash to patch over the sores erupting from gross economic mismanagement and massive immigration is no long term solution, and will run the bank dry.

"What will National do when every other industry cries out to be paid bonuses so they can afford to stay in Auckland.

‘All workers are struggling with exorbitant rents or large mortgages.

"Stopping teacher flight with $10,000 of taxpayer money to help them live in Auckland is great for the teachers but it is just another election bribe.

"It does not tackle the real issue that is causing this mess - every week hundreds of new immigrants are flowing into the city looking for jobs and homes, and it just gets worse and worse.

"Over 40,000 pour into the city each year.

"Ordinary citizens are the ones bearing the brunt of this immigration madness - they are being squeezed out of the city," says Mr Peters.