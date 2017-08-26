A clear choice in election 2017 - Joyce

Saturday, 26 August, 2017 - 10:57

National’s latest campaign ad lays out the clear choice facing New Zealanders in this election, Campaign Chair Steven Joyce says.

‘Delivering for New Zealand’ builds on National’s first ad ‘Let’s Get Together’, and the successful rowing team ads from the previous election.

"New Zealand is making great progress and has some huge opportunities over the next three years," Mr Joyce says.

"National’s vision is to build a stronger economy that can deliver more for New Zealanders.

"We can keep the country moving forward with Bill English and his strong National team, or change to an unstable group of left-leaning parties with unclear policies that would set back the progress our families and businesses are making.

"By working together, we are lifting family incomes, making record investments in the infrastructure our growing country needs, and improving public services like healthcare and education.

"Only a Party Vote for National will keep a strong, National-led Government focused on a consistent plan to keep growing the economy and delivering more for all New Zealanders."

The new ad is available at: https://www.national.org.nz/forward