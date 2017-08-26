Tougher rules for freedom campers

Saturday, 26 August, 2017 - 12:53

A re-elected National Government will introduce tougher and more consistent freedom camping rules that will protect public spaces and crack down on poor behaviour, Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley say.

"Lots of Kiwis and many of our international visitors love to camp, and they make a large contribution to our tourism industry," Tourism Spokesperson Paula Bennett says.

"Freedom campers stay longer and spend more on average than other visitors, but there are now a lot more people freedom camping than there used to be and a small minority don’t treat our roadsides and public spaces with adequate respect.

"Local councils have been asking the government to create more consistent rules and to help them penalise those who break these rules."

National will:

Restrict all non self-contained vehicles to areas that are within easy walking distance - approximately 200 metres - of toilet facilities

Continue to allow Councils and the Department of Conservation to ban all freedom camping from certain areas, and extend these powers to LINZ and the NZTA to ensure Crown-owned land can also be restricted. The areas could be as small as a certain street or as large as a whole town centre

Allow Councils and the Department of Conservation to issue instant fines for those who break the rules. If the fine can’t be paid on the spot, it will be assigned to the vehicle owner, including rental car companies

"We will also create a new smartphone app to show exactly where people can and cannot camp, and ensure consistent public signage across the country to ensure freedom campers know their rights and responsibilities," Local Government Spokesperson Anne Tolley says.

"Our changes will not affect trampers, campers and hunters who enjoy our back country areas as they are not considered freedom campers.

"We want responsible campers to continue enjoying the best of what New Zealand has to offer and add to the $380 million a year they currently spend in our regions.

"These sensible changes, which build on those we made ahead of the Rugby World Cup in 2011, will make the rules much easier to follow, and will still give Councils the flexibility to make rules that suit their communities alongside a simple way to punish those who break the rules with bad behaviour."