New freedom camping rules 'will work for Central Otago'

Saturday, 26 August, 2017 - 13:48

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says tough new freedom camping rules, to be implemented by a re-elected National Government, will make a big difference for Central Otago and Wanaka communities struggling with the issue.

"I believe the proposed changes, allowing councils and the Department of Conservation to issue instant fines to those who break the rules, would be a huge step forward," Ms Dean says.

"These fines, which would have to be paid on the spot or they would be assigned to vehicle owners like rental companies, would give DOC and council enforcement staff the muscle they have been asking for when it comes to encouraging responsible freedom camping.

"Some council staff have told me that they struggle to encourage some freedom campers to comply with the rules because they lack the ability to enforce real penalties.

"Instant fines could be just the thing to encourage freedom campers to be responsible, giving local authorities the opportunity to crack down on bad behaviour on the spot.

"Restricting non-self-contained vehicles to within 200 m of toilet facilities would also make a huge difference, encouraging campers to think about where they park up for the night

"Communities tell me that they welcome tourists to this region, but they ask these visitors to respect the natural environment, not leaving waste and rubbish in their wake.

"I believe these new rules would help ensure freedom campers enjoy their visit to the region while encouraging them to act responsibly during their time here.

"We must acknowledge the significance of tourism to our local economy, but it also cannot come at a price to our environment and everyone's right to enjoy it."

National has already announced or put in place further investment in the tourism industry recently, Mrs Dean said.

"Among that was a $100 million fund to boost regional tourism infrastructure and $76m for upgrading the Department of Conservation's tourism facilities."