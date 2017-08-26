Applications open for environmental projects funding

Saturday, 26 August, 2017 - 15:39

The next round of government’s Community Environment Fund is now open for applications, Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson says.

"The Community Environment Fund helps community groups all over the country initiate practical programmes that will improve New Zealand's environment. If you’ve got a great idea for an environmental project and need funding support, you should be preparing your application now," Mr Simpson says.

The Community Environment Fund empowers New Zealanders to take environmental action by funding projects that:

- strengthen environmental partnerships

- raise environmental awareness

- encourage participation in environmental initiatives in the community.

"Since it was set up in 2010, the Community Environment Fund has awarded over $12 million in funding support to more than 85 projects across New Zealand.

"The Community Environment Fund sits alongside the more specialist Waste Minimisation Fund of $13 million a year, the Environmental Legal Assistance Fund of $600,000 a year, the Contaminated Site Remediation Fund of $2.63 million a year and the Freshwater Improvement Fund."

Applications close on 14 September. More information about the Community Environment Fund and the application form and guidance can be accessed at: www.mfe.govt.nz/more/funding/community-environment-fund/funding-and-application-process.