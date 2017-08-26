NZ disappointed at North Korea missile launches

Saturday, 26 August, 2017 - 16:49

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee is disappointed at this morning’s missile launches by North Korea.

"These tests come at a time when cooler heads seemed to be prevailing," Mr Brownlee says.

"North Korea’s provocative acts indicate no desire to build the trust and respect necessary for the six party talks, aimed at reducing tensions, to resume.

"The question remains, why is North Korea so afraid of dialogue in favour of conflict," Mr Brownlee says.