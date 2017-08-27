Q+A Housing Debate: Amy Adams and Phil Twyford

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 13:10

Labour’s Phil Twyford told TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme that after the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU), Labour’s modelling for KiwiBuild is accurate.

‘So, we’ve gone back and looked into the modelling for KiwiBuild. We’re putting in $2 billion to kick-start a programme of capital recycling over 10 years that will deliver at the end of it 100,000 homes. We did the original modelling less than 12 months ago. We believe that the $2 billion will be enough, but, look, it’s a 10-year programme.’

AMY That’s not what Grant Robertson said.

PHIL It’s a 10-year programme. If things change within that 10 years, we will put more money in, because we’ve made this an absolute rock-solid

National’s Amy Adams conceded saving a deposit for a house is difficult but defended National’s record on housing.

‘Well, certainly getting that deposit together is really tricky, and we’ve quadrupled the support for first-home buyers to get into their first home.’

Phil Twyford told Jessica Mutch, ‘Amy’s putting on a very fine gloss on what has become in this country a housing basket case. We have the lowest rates of home ownership now since 1951. It’s virtually impossible for a young family to get a 20% deposit together for the median house in Auckland. People can’t save $150,000 or $200,000. It’s impossible. The dream of home ownership is dead, Amy.’

Amy Adams told Q+A, ‘those home ownership rates have actually been dropping steadily since the 1980s, and that’s a global phenomenon.’

‘I think we do have to have a well-functioning housing market and the best thing that will drive down prices - and we’ve seen it happen down in Christchurch, we’re seeing it happen now in Auckland - is increasing land supply. But, yes, the government is absolutely committed to building affordable houses.’

