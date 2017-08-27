$379m package to prepare our children for the future

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 14:19

National will provide New Zealand’s young people with the skills and language training to succeed in a globally-connected, high-tech world, Prime Minister and National Party Leader Bill English says.

The next National-led Government will invest $379 million to provide school students with stronger maths, technology and languages skills, as well as updating National Standards to give parents and teachers better information about how students are performing and where they need more support.

"Now that the government books are in surplus, we want to invest more to help our young people embrace the tremendous opportunities New Zealand has through the next fifty years," Mr English says.

"Opportunities from new technology, new ideas and ways of working, and stronger international connections.

"Nothing can replace the thousands of motivated, professional teachers. But we can improve the tools they use and the support we give them to lift educational standards."

National will roll out a four-point education package to:

- Provide every primary school student the opportunity to learn a second language

- Improve the maths skills of primary school students by upskilling teachers, providing additional classroom resources like digital apps, and delivering intensive support for students who need it

- Create Digital Academies and Digital Internships to give year 12 and 13 students practical, work-based learning opportunities that are a springboard into careers in the IT sector

- Extend National Standards to provide much more detailed information about how our kids are progressing right throughout the year - information that can be accessed immediately online by children and their parents

"National Standards provides a valuable snap-shot of how your child has performed across the year," Mr English says.

"National Standards Plus will build on this by allowing you to track your child’s progress in more detail, online, as it happens.

"I want our children to be confident about their future, open to the world and ambitious for themselves and for our country.

"Our teachers and schools work so hard to create opportunities for our children and these measures will further help more of our kids reach their potential," Mr English says.

The new funding is made up of $354 million of ongoing funding over four years, plus a $25 million one-off investment in systems to extend National Standards.