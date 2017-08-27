Labour's plan to unlock Canterbury's potential

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 14:29

Christchurch’s rebuild will be fast-tracked with a $300 million capital acceleration facility, providing certainty for investment and choice for where Christchurch wants to invest, says Leader of the Opposition Jacinda Ardern.

"A Labour Government will provide the certainty Christchurch needs and the choice it wants to invest in its future.

"Labour is putting $300 million on the table, ready to be accessed for projects that will provide benefits for the city’s future. In partnership with the Christchurch City Council, this fund will be subject to compelling business cases showing strong potential for economic, environmental or social returns to the city.

"We’ll negotiate a Global Settlement with the Christchurch City Council, settling the long-term ownership, opportunities and funding for the anchor projects - providing the certainty that residents, developers and investors need.

"This fund is the centrepiece of a comprehensive plan for the region. Labour is committed to speeding up the rebuild, unlocking Canterbury’s potential and healing the hurt that still, to this day, exists across mental health, education and insurance worries.

"We must address the immediate need for better mental health, so Labour will fund an extra eighty mental health professionals across primary and intermediate schools in Christchurch, and a two-year pilot programme of mental health teams to work throughout the health sector.

"Our kids need certainty too. Labour will accelerate the schools rebuild programme, bringing together the Ministry of Education with local representatives and expertise for an informed and inclusive approach.

"We’ll commit an additional $100 million for multi-modal public transport for Greater Christchurch, including commuter rail from Rolleston to the CBD. We’ll also restore full democracy to Environment Canterbury.

"Labour will provide extra funding for the Residential Advisory Service and establish an arbitration tribunal to fast track the resolution of insurance issues.

"The rebuild has simply taken far too long because of National’s lack of leadership. Labour will speed up the process and get this great city and region back on track," says Jacinda Ardern.