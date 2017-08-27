Titirangi residents' group hosts 'meet the candidates'

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 19:06

West Aucklanders will next month have an opportunity to meet and question the top contenders in the upcoming election race.

Key contenders for the New Lynn, Helensville and Tamaki Makaurau electorates are Deborah Russell, Paulo Garcia, Leilani Tamu, Christopher Penk, Kurt Taogaga, Hayley Holt, Peeni Henare, Shane Taurima and Marama Davidson.

The Titirangi Resident and Ratepayers’ Association is hosting the event, which will provide local voters with a rare opportunity to meet the candidates and to grill them - if they can get a word in.

Association chair Mels Barton says she is delighted to have secured the top candidates for the event, which will be MC’d by one of West Auckland’s best known and most well established politicians, Penny Hulse.

Dr Barton says the public will have the chance to find out just what the candidates believe are the important issues for Titirangi - and for them to find out what the locals really care about, before the general election on September 23.

The Meet the Candidates event will be held after the 6.30pm start of the Association’s AGM on Monday 4 September, at the Titirangi Presbyterian Church on Atkinson Rd (opposite Titirangi Primary School).

Membership of the Association costs $10 per family, $5 per individual, payable on the door in cash. All are welcome - you do not have to be a member to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

Parking will be at a premium, so get there early. Parking at the venue is strictly limited. The Association suggests parking in the village and walking to the church.