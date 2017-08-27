Well done Mr Peters for prompt payment. Any update on that $158,000?

|
[ login or create an account ]
Responding to tonight's news of the NZ Superannuation overpayments to Winston Peters, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, said:
"Well done to Winston Peters for his prompt repayment of the Superannuation amounts. But while we’re on the subject of repaying public funds - that $158,000 of taxpayers’ money NZ First illegally spent in the 2005 election, can we have that paid back too?"
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.