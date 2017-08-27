Well done Mr Peters for prompt payment. Any update on that $158,000?

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 20:35

Responding to tonight's news of the NZ Superannuation overpayments to Winston Peters, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, said:

"Well done to Winston Peters for his prompt repayment of the Superannuation amounts. But while we’re on the subject of repaying public funds - that $158,000 of taxpayers’ money NZ First illegally spent in the 2005 election, can we have that paid back too?"