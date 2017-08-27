Was the charismatic crook going to take his Super secret to the grave?

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 21:33

"The timing of Winston Peters’ admission makes him look very shifty," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "It’s come the day after Peters refused to front at a major televised debate, and the day before the ‘mother of all scandals’ was reported to be breaking.

"There are gaping holes in Peters’ statements so far, opening him up to some basic questions:

"How could he not notice superannuation overpayments when he’s made a career of representing superannuitants?

"How much was his total overpayment? $1000? $100,000? What about when combined with the $158,000 he already owes taxpayers?

"Why is it significant that his partner was with him when he applied for the payments?

"Is this why he didn’t appear at The Nation’s multi-party debate - because Newshub were questioning him that day? Were the conflicting excuses for his absence just lies, designed to spare him from being challenged on the matter?

"When MSD confirmed the overpayment last month, why didn’t he make a public statement immediately, instead of waiting for journalists to contact him?

"When reporters contacted him yesterday, why did he suggest the story was about ‘untrue’ and ‘malicious’ statements, when he knew there was a real scandal?

"Was his knowledge of his own scandal the reason for his silence on Metiria Turei’s benefit fraud?

"Was he planning on waiting until after the election to acknowledge the overpayment? Or did he hope to take his secret to the grave?"