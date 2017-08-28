How was Winston accidentally given 'superduperannuation'?

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 09:51

Winston Peters has either been the victim of a political hit-job, or there is a serious flaw with the Ministry of Social Development’s systems which saw Mr Peters accidentally overpaid, says the Taxpayers’ Union. Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Union commented:

"It’s not good enough for MSD to hide behind client privacy for this one. It’s clear they either stuffed-up or there has been an illegal hit-job on Mr Peters."

"Taxpayers need to know how widespread these problems are."

"How many New Zealanders have been accidentally overpaid in the way Mr Peters has? Was it a deliberate act to embarrass a political leader, or was it a failure of the Ministry’s IT systems? Either way, heads should role."

"Of course, this all relies upon Mr Peters’ story - that he correctly filled out the forms - being correct. But to date, we’ve got no reason to doubt this."