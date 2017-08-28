Opportunities Party names co-deputy leader

|
The Opportunities Party East Coast Bays candidate Teresa Moore will join Wellington Central candidate Geoff Simmons as Co Deputy Leader of the Party.
"Teresa is a welcome addition to TOP’s leadership team and will play a vital role on the campaign trail and in Parliament," says TOP Founder and Leader Gareth Morgan, "With strong credentials in environmental matters and a proven track record in business Teresa is a fantastic addition to our leadership team.".
"I’m proud to be part of TOP’s leadership team", says Teresa, "It was already a privilege to be standing alongside a highly skilled group of candidates who believe in the need for real change in New Zealand, to be asked to help lead such a great team of people is an added honour".
