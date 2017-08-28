RNZ publishes The 9th Floor

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 14:20

What does government look like from the ninth floor of the Beehive?

A new book based on RNZ’s landmark podcast series The 9th Floor is released this week, providing an intimate insight into the workings of government and a unique view of five former Prime Ministers who ran the country through tumultuous times.

Geoffrey Palmer, Mike Moore, Jim Bolger, Jenny Shipley and Helen Clark were in power during one of the most revolutionary periods in New Zealand’s political history. The 9th Floor captures the key moments of their time in power - exploring what they got right and wrong, their bravest decisions, their biggest regrets, and how they navigated their way through the decision making processes.

The 9th Floor, a co-publication with independent New Zealand publisher Bridget Williams Books, is introduced by journalists Guyon Espiner and Tim Watkin, who produced and presented the original RNZ podcast series. The book incorporates transcripts and illustrations, with some additional material not previously included in the popular podcasts.

The five former leaders share a rare view of the country and with the benefit of hindsight, we get their personal reflections on what happened and why, and how they made many of the decisions that still influence our lives today.

"These are people and policies that changed the nation and we took the opportunity to revisit those days in a series of lively, in-depth conversations." says Guyon Espiner.

Executive producer of the original podcast series, Tim Watkin, feels it is important that New Zealanders are able to hear from their former leaders - in their own words - about what it means to run the country.

"The five Prime Ministers were in power during times of challenge and change and the

conversations are both a reflection on key moments in history and an insight into leadership and the personal impact of power. "

The book will be launched on Friday 8th September in a public event at Te Papa Tongarewa, the Museum of New Zealand.

Publication details:

The 9th Floor

By Guyon Espiner and Tim Watkin, Radio New Zealand Published by Bridget Williams Books

RRP $39.99 | publication date 28 August 2017

Viewing, and Listening

The 9th Floor series can be viewed online or downloaded as a podcast: www.radionz.co.nz/programmes/the-9th-floor