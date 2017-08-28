Local election process starts

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 15:03

The official resignations of Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule and Hastings-Havelock North ward councillor Adrienne Pierce have been received today by Hastings District Council.

The resignations trigger the process that will lead to a postal election for the two positions, with voting closing on noon on Friday, November 24, 2017.

Preliminary results are expected to be announced on that day, with the official declaration made on Wednesday, November 29.

Nominations for the positions open on Thursday, August 31, 2017, and close at noon on Thursday, September 28, 2017. A candidate information evening is being held on Monday, September 4.

For information on candidate requirements and how to nominate people for the positions see: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/2017-election To prepare for voting, residents can check that their details on the electoral roll are correct from this Thursday, August 31.

Electoral rolls will be available for inspection at all three of the district libraries (Flaxmere, Havelock North and Hastings), and at the Hastings District Council offices in Lyndon Rd East, Hastings.

The electoral system being used for this election is First Past the Post, meaning the highest polling candidate takes the position. Official campaigning starts on September 24, when election signs can be erected across the Hastings district.