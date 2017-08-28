'New immigration policy - the good, the bad, and the ugly'

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 16:06

Major changes to the current immigration policy have been introduced today and will impact Essential Skills work visas, Skilled Migrant Category resident visas, and the employer accreditation scheme.

The changes are significant, with far-reaching consequences for employers from a wide range of sectors throughout New Zealand.

We have released three detailed articles on each of the change areas that we feel all HR managers, in-house counsel, and business owners should review and become familiar with.

For further practical detail, we are running a series of seminars throughout the country with our trusted partners, that will be aimed at providing a summary of the changes but, more importantly, provide some practical guidance and some of our thoughts as to what these changes actually mean for businesses at the coal-face. Seminar details to come.

The links to the three specific articles are provided below:

