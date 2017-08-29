Labour's tertiary education policy a recipe for 'bums on seats'

|
Reacting to Labour’s just announced tertiary education policy, Jordan Williams, a spokesperson for the Taxpayers’ Union said:
"Not charging students a cent for courses is a recipe for poor quality and bums on seats type establishments."
"The vast majority of benefits of tertiary education are private. It is only fair that at least some of those costs are borne by those who benefit."
In the next 24 hours the Taxpayers’ Union will be releasing it’s report: Reverse Robin Hood: How free tertiary education robs today’s poor for tomorrow’s rich.
